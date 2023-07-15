Ludhiana: Three armed men rob 2.5 lakh from money transfer facility at gunpoint

Three scooter-borne armed men allegedly robbed ₹2.50 lakh from a money transfer facility at gunpoint in Janakpuri on Saturday.

A woman employee of the facility tried to resist but the accused executed the robbery in just 25 seconds and escaped.

The Division number 2 police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

Vijay Kumar, owner of the facility, said that he went to the market to collect payments, while his employee Sanyogita was present at the shop.

Sanyogita said that two men barged in the shop, while one of their aide remained outside. The accused brandished a gun and threatened her to keep mum. The accused robbed ₹2.50 lakh in cash from the drawer and fled.

She gave a chase to the accused, but they managed to escape on the scooter. She immediately informed her employer and alerted the police.

Sub-Inspector Amritpal Sharma, SHO at police station Division number 2, said that the incident has been captured in the CCTVs installed in the street. The police are trying to identify the accused.

