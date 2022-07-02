Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Scooterist killed in hit-and-run mishap in Mohali
chandigarh news

Scooterist killed in hit-and-run mishap in Mohali

Police said Sukhjit Kaur, along with her son Parminder Singh, was coming from the Mohali railway station on her Honda Activa when a truck hit her
As the scooterist fell on the road, the truck drove over her head and sped away. The woman was killed on the spot, said Mohali police. (iStock)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 02:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a Sohana resident was mowed down by a speeding truck near Bawa White House in Phase 11 on Friday.

Police said Sukhjit Kaur, along with her son Parminder Singh, was coming from the Mohali railway station on her Honda Activa when a truck hit her. As she fell on the road, the truck drove over her head and sped away. Kaur was killed on the spot.

Police later identified the absconding truck driver as Satnam Singh, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-11 police station. Efforts are on to arrest him.

