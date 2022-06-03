Scooterist loses wallet to snatchers in Chandigarh’s Maloya

In yet another snatching case in Chandigarh, four men on a motorcycle made off with a man’s wallet in Maloya on Wednesday night.

The victim, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 56, said he had reached Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan in Maloya on his Honda Activa to hand over some money to his sister.

When his sister arrived around 8.30 pm, he took his wallet out to give her the money, when four youths on a motorcycle suddenly snatched his wallet and sped off.

Kumar chased the snatchers on his scooter till Dadumajra, but they made good their escape. They were not wearing helmets.

Kumar said his wallet contained ₹3,500 and important documents. On his complaint, a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station.

Earlier in the wee hours of Wednesday, four motorcycle-borne men had stabbed a cyclist, and snatched his mobile phone, cash and cycle in Sector 12, Panchkula.

Later in the day, four men on two motorcycles had snatched a bag containing ₹2,000 in cash from a poultry farm owner in Raipur Rani. No arrests have been made.

