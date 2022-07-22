‘Scrapping’ of FAA recruitment: Aspirants urge Farooq to raise issue in Parliament

A delegation of finance account assistant (FAA) aspirants urged MP and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah to raise the issue of ‘scrapping’ of the recruitment process in the Parliament on Friday.

The aspirants, who were led by Youth National Conference district president (urban) Tejinder Pal Singh, contended that it was unjust that deserving candidates were suffering because a select few had resorted to cheating.

“We had hoped that after qualifying the exam, our unemployment woes would end, but the delay in the declaration of results and now the reports of the selection list being scrapped has put us in a difficult situation,”they said.

Abdullah assured them that he would take up the matter in the Parliament.

The J&K Peoples Conference also slammed the administration for scrapping the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) recruitment process. “It is a travesty of justice that selection list of Finance Accounts Assistant has been put on hold in the name of investigating irregularities in the recruitment process. If the administration fears irregularities in the process, they should identify and take action against those who are involved in the scam instead of scrapping the entire selection list and thereby trampling upon the future of deserving candidates. It seems by scrapping the recruitment process, the authorities are brushing the issue under the carpet”, PC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said.