‘Scrapping’ of FAA recruitment: Aspirants urge Farooq to raise issue in Parliament
A delegation of finance account assistant (FAA) aspirants urged MP and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah to raise the issue of ‘scrapping’ of the recruitment process in the Parliament on Friday.
The aspirants, who were led by Youth National Conference district president (urban) Tejinder Pal Singh, contended that it was unjust that deserving candidates were suffering because a select few had resorted to cheating.
“We had hoped that after qualifying the exam, our unemployment woes would end, but the delay in the declaration of results and now the reports of the selection list being scrapped has put us in a difficult situation,”they said.
Abdullah assured them that he would take up the matter in the Parliament.
The J&K Peoples Conference also slammed the administration for scrapping the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) recruitment process. “It is a travesty of justice that selection list of Finance Accounts Assistant has been put on hold in the name of investigating irregularities in the recruitment process. If the administration fears irregularities in the process, they should identify and take action against those who are involved in the scam instead of scrapping the entire selection list and thereby trampling upon the future of deserving candidates. It seems by scrapping the recruitment process, the authorities are brushing the issue under the carpet”, PC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said.
Amarnath Yatra from Jammu suspended due to inclement weather
The Amarnath Yatra was suspended from Jammu on Friday due to inclement weather and rain-triggered landslides on the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Ramban. While no fresh batch was allowed to leave the base camp in Jammu city, around 5,000 devotees, who were staying at the Yatri Niwas in Ramban, were permitted to proceed for the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps, following one-way restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
J&K Administrative Council meet: New medical college to come up in Udhampur
The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council, which met under the chairpersonship of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, approved the establishment of a new government medical college in Udhampur on Friday. The project is slated to be completed by 2024-25. An official spokesperson observed that the medical college at Udhampur will improve the doctor-patient ratio in Jammu and Kashmir as the intake capacity of MBBS students will increase by 100 seats.
Two students score 100% in CBSE class 10 exams
Two students of Delhi Public School in Navi Mumbai, Visharad Srivastava and Mahika Gupta, scored a perfect 100% in their Class 10 CBSE exams, results of which were declared on Friday. Both Srivastava and Gupta have always been among the school's toppers. An avid reader, Srivastava enjoys listening to music in his free time. DPS focused on improving the students' writing and reading skills post-pandemic.
CBSE class 10 & 12 results out; performance back to pre-Covid levels
Mumbai: The Central Board for Secondary Examination on Friday released the results for class 10 and class 12 board exams, with performance falling closer to pre-pandemic levels, but remaining higher than that in 2019 and 2020. This year, for both classes, CBSE conducted exams in two terms. For final results, in case of theory papers, 30% weightage has been given to term 1 and 70% to term 2.
NHSRCL invites bids for constructing BKC station
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited has invited new bids to fund the designing and construction of an underground railway station at Bandra Kurla Complex for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed train corridor. The invitation for new bids has been issued after the new government cleared all land hurdles in Maharashtra last week. The body requires 4.82 hectares of land in the Mumbai suburban area for the construction of the high-speed train corridor.
