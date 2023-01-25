Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi stopped at Panjab University

Screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi stopped at Panjab University

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 25, 2023 09:38 PM IST

Chandigarh unit of National Students Union of India (NSUI) screened, for a brief time, the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. before being stopped by security staff

The NSUI had set up a portable screen at the Student Centre, Panjab university (PU) to display the documentary on PM Narendra Modi. (HT File)
The NSUI had set up a portable screen at the Student Centre, Panjab university (PU) to display the documentary on PM Narendra Modi. (HT File)
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

High drama ensued at the Student Centre (Stu-C) of Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday after the Chandigarh unit of National Students Union of India (NSUI) screened, for some time, the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After some part of the documentary was screened, the varsity authorities stopped the NSUI members from continuing it.

The members said they were told that they have not taken any permission for screening the documentary at Stu-C.

The members said they resisted, but they were stopped from continuing the screening.

The NSUI had set up a portable screen at the Student Centre to display the documentary.

The development comes a day after massive chaos and violence was witnessed at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus over the screening of the BBC documentary. High drama was also reported at Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday.

Newly appointed president of NSUI Chandigarh, Sachin Galav, who is also a PU student said, “We started the screening around 5pm and were stopped by the authorities at 5.30 pm. We were told by the security officials that we do not have permission for screening it. Our aim was to make students aware of the Gujarat riots in 2002,” he said.

“University students should be allowed to watch the documentary and come to their own conclusions,” said Anmol Warring, who is the president of NSUI, PU.

No screening without permission

PU’s chief university security (CUS), Vikram Singh, said, “They tried to screen the documentary without permission. I was informed by a security guard and we reached the spot. Permission from dean student welfare (DSW) is required for any kind of display at the Student Centre (Stu-C). We asked them but they had not received any permission for the screening.”

The Modi government has imposed a massive crackdown on the documentary, which it dubs as a ‘propaganda piece’ and a ‘malicious campaign’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out