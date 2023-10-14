Sealed for violations, jewellery shop reopened after traders’ protest

Buckling under the pressure of traders, UT Estate officers on Friday reopened a jewellers shop in Sector 23, after having sealed it in the morning due to building violations.

The shop was unsealed in the evening following pressure from the traders. (HT File photo for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Estate office team reached Shakti Jewellers in Sector 23 at around 8 am and sealed it over the building violations, following which members of the Traders Welfare Association protested and blocked the road in Sector 23. The members of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal also supported the agitation, and its office bearers remained present during the protest.

Later in the evening, UT Estate officers issued orders to unseal the shop. The shop was unsealed in the evening.

The estate office also conducted a special drive in Manimajra on Friday and took action against illegal constructions and encroachments on government land.

The department demolished around 12 permanent solid structures near the Shastri Nagar Fish Market and also removed 60 temporary sheds. This action was taken on the directions of the administration. A heavy police force was deployed during the drive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official from the estate office stated that there had been encroachments on government land in the area, which prompted the operation to start at 8 am in the morning and continue until 3 pm in the afternoon. As soon as the drive began in the morning, there was a stir among the people and they also attempted to resist, but they were unable to stop the team, the official added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!