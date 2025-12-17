Search intensified to trace 3 terrorists in Udhampur village

Security forces on Tuesday intensified the search to track down a group of three armed terrorists, who killed a Amjad Ali Khan, a jawan of the Special Operations Group, and injured two others during a brief exchange of fire in the remote Soan village of Udhampur district on Monday evening. J&K director general of police Nalin Prabhat with other security personnel carries the mortal remains of Special Operations Group cop Amjad Ali Khan, who was killed during a gunfight with terrorists, in Udhampur district. (PTI)

The encounter broke out on Monday after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. Reinforcements remain deployed in the area and search operations are continuing.

DGP Nalin Prabhat laid a wreath on the mortal remains of the deceased jawan at district police lines in Udhampur. IGP (Jammu zone) BS Tuti, who also paid respects, said, “The operation is still on to eliminate the terrorists.”

“After Amjad sustained bullet injury during the encounter, we tried to evacuate him but due to excessive loss of blood, we lost him. After the initial gunfight, terrorists managed to escape towards a forest but we have surrounded the jungle and a combing operation with the help of army and CRPF personnel is on. There are three terrorists,” said the IGP.

“The terrain is extremely difficult, with hilly features and thick forest cover. As per the original intelligence, three terrorists were hiding there, which was later confirmed during the encounter,” he added.

The mortal remains of the deceased were buried with full police honours in his native village in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district. The deceased is survived by his wife and minor twins—a son and a daughter.

DIG (Poonch-Rajouri range) Tajinder Singh, Poonch SSP Shafqat Hussain among other officials were present.

DDC member from Mankote, Imran Zaffar said, “It’s unfortunate but we take pride because Mendhar youth have always sacrificed their lives for the nation. Precious lives are being lost frequently (in encounters). The government should do something.”

Aijaz Ahmed Kohli, a local from Pathanateer village, said, “We stand in solidarity with the family.”

LG Manoj Sinha has also paid homage to the braveheart. “I salute the supreme sacrifice of Amjad Ali Khan. The nation shall remain forever grateful to his exemplary valour and selfless devotion to duty. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family of our martyr in this difficult hour,” he said.