Search operations launched in Reasi & Samba

Following suspected movement, security forces have launched search operations in Reasi and Samba districts, officials said on Thursday. In a similar incident in Samba district, security forces have launched searches in Ratanpur village since Wednesday. (HT representative)

“On Wednesday evening, a joint search operation by CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in Bhaga area, 20 kms from Reasi city, following reports of suspected movement,” said a senior police officer.

“A woman claimed that she had seen two to three suspects in the area. She claimed that they demanded food from her but later disappeared in the jungle,” he added.

In a similar incident in Samba district, security forces have launched searches in Ratanpur village since Wednesday.

“A woman Santosh Kumari claimed she saw two suspicious persons on Wednesday afternoon in Ratanpur village. They were filling water near a tank in the courtyard of her house. The duo had also taken lassi from the woman before disappearing in the jungle,” said a police officer.