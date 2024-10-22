Search ops to look for terrorists underway

Security forces took over the campsite and its surrounding areas on Monday after seven workers and staffers working on a tunnel project on strategic Srinagar Leh National highway in Ganderbal were killed in a terror attack. J&K police personnel during a search operation on Srinagar-Ladakh highway following a terrorist attack in Ganderbal district, on Monday. (PTI)

The forces are keeping close watch. The campsite is metres away from the highway and barely one or two kilometres from vast forest ranges. Since morning top army, police and the CRPF officials visited the spot as these joint forces were busy in search operation in the nearby Gagangeer locality but the forces were looking for a possible escape route of the terrorists. An NIA team led by a senior officer also visited the spot.

On Monday morning, The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the attack saying that “This is our land under illegal occupation and we will bleed any neck that pouts out with bad eyes on our land or property.”

“It was around 7 pm when we heard sounds of gunfire from near camp site. First, we thought that the employees are bustling firecrackers but after some time, not only the intensity of firing increased but some employees who were in private security came out running and they informed us that the campsite has come under attack. We all panicked and closed our shop,” said Zubair Ahmad, who owns a grocery store outside the camp on the National highway.

A dumper driver who lives in Gagangeer village, on the condition of anonymity, said he is working with the APCO infra from 2018 and came to know about the attack only after minutes. “I was at home. I heard gunshots from the camp and then after ten minutes when police reached the campsite from Gund, we came to know about the death of our colleagues,” he said. “There were a couple of hundred employees in the camp who have been shifted to adjacent locality as a safety measure. We didn’t go for duty today as no officer was available and there was only security inside the campsite.”

Officials’ privy to investigations after meeting the five injured who are being treated at SKIMS hospital said that the workers told them thar they saw two terrorists wearing thin blankets and they attacked at three to four places inside the campsite. They (terrorists) also set on fire a vehicle carrying employees but the workers had left on the spot beforehand and took refuge in the darkness.

“We are surprised how the terrorists managed to sneak into the campsite which is not only fenced but also guarded by private security. Even a CRPF camp is located close to the campsite. The terrorists, as per our information, remained inside the camp for 15 to 20 minutes,” said a police officer who was on the spot. “All the angles about the attack are being thoroughly probed and possibly the escape route which terrorists could have used. In this operation more than two terrorists could have remained involved,” the officer added.

A private security guard from Uttar Pradesh who was posted on the entrance of the camp said that his colleague is among the injured. “I was posted at the National highway on the road to the tunnel which is two to three kilometers from the campsite. I too heard gunshots then my coworkers told me some people were firing inside the campsite. They directly targeted workers at three places leaving seven dead and five injured. My colleague is now out of danger. Majority of our workers have been shifted to safer places and at the time of attack more than 200 workers were inside the campsite. They all are in panic as they witnessed death so closely,” he said, adding that from the last 20 hours he is on duty. “There is still chaos. I haven’t told my family that our campsite was targeted.”

CM Omar visits hospital

Chief minister Omar Abdullah also visited SKIMS and interacted with injured workers and ordered best treatment for them.

Sinha meets injured at Srinagar’s hospital

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar to inquire about the health of persons injured in Gagangir terror attack.

Team of senior doctors briefed Lt governor on the health of the injured and medical procedures being followed. The Lt governor has also directed the officials to provide all the support to the affected families.

Informing about the same, Sinha posted on X: “Visited the Hospital in Srinagar to inquire about the health of construction workers, who were injured in Gagangir terror attack. I pray for their speedy recovery.

Directed the officials to provide all the support to the affected families. The brutal and savage attack against construction workers will be avenged. I’ve asked the J&K Police, security forces to exact a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for time to come”.