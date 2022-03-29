Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Second day of bankers’ strike: Transactions worth crores hit in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Second day of bankers’ strike: Transactions worth crores hit in Ludhiana

Lambasting the Union government over its alleged anti-public policies and privatisation of public sectors, the bank employees continued the strike outside Canara bank near Bharat Nagar chowk in Ludhiana on Tuesday
View of closed bank during strike against central government regarding theirs demands at Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana on March 29, 2022. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the nationwide strike called by central trade unions being continued by the bank employees on the second consecutive day, banking services have a direct bearing as transactions worth hundreds of crores have been affected on a daily basis in the industrial hub of the state.

Lambasting the Union government over its alleged anti-public policies and privatisation of public sectors, the bank employees continued the protest outside Canara bank near Bharat Nagar chowk on Tuesday.

Different associations of bank employees, including All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) extended support to the same.

Naresh Gaur, secretary, Punjab Bank Employees Federation (PBEF), said the bank employees will report for duty from Wednesday onwards.

The protesting employees said the rights of workers are being attacked by the union government and on the other hand, those who exploit the workers are being benefitted by the government.

The joint platform of central trade unions and other trade unions have placed the 12-point charter of demands before the government, including withdrawal of new labour codes, stop privatisation of public sectors, including banks, equal pay for equal work for the contractual employees, stop recruiting employees on outsourcing basis and others.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP