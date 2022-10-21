Second farmer dies amid farming fraternity’s Sangrur protest

A 65-year-old farmer, protesting outside the residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann here, died of a suspected cardiac arrest, when he had gone to take bath at a nearby Gurdwara on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Karnail Singh, a resident of Akoi Sahib village.

This is the second death of a farmer, during the ongoing protest. Earlier a farmer died due to snakebite. Among other demands of the protesting farmers includes government compensation for damaged crops and compensation for death of cows due to lumpy skin disease. Meanwhile, the members of the protesting farming community have refused to cremate the farmer who died due to a snakebite and are also firm on not cremating Karnail Singh. Bodies of the two deceased farmers have been kept at the mortuary of Sangrur civil hospital and Rajindra hospital Patiala.

Sukhdev Singh Kokri, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta-Ugrahan, said Karnail Singh had gone to take bath at Gurdwara located near the protesting site and died there. “His dead body has been kept at the mortuary of Sangrur civil hospital while the dead body of another farmer was at Rajindra hospital. We will not cremate them till the government does not give compensation and a job to their family members,” he added

