Second wave of Covid may pick pace in Haryana due to congregations

Unabashed political gatherings, social crowds and hordes of agitating farmers at Delhi borders threaten to accelerate fresh escalation of coronavirus (Covid-19) infections, now on for eight-weeks in Haryana.

While the state government on Sunday tightened restrictions on assembly of people at social, academic, cultural, religious and political events and other congregations, its implementation will be a big challenge, particularly in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation over the Centre’s three farm laws.

Kisan mahapanchayats and political gatherings being held every now and then further compound the problem.

“When the government is unable to remove farmers from Singhu and Tikri borders, how can one expect that tightened restrictions will be implemented? It’s all a farce,” said an official.

Health officials said most protesting farmers are reluctant to get vaccinated or tested.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said while the data does not suggest a spurt in the infections due to assembly of farmers on Delhi borders, such gatherings are certainly a cause of concern during a surge.

The situation is under control in Jhajjar and Sonepat, the two Delhi bordering districts, where farmers have assembled in big numbers. “But such gatherings can lead to a wider spread of the infection, particularly in light of the fact that a big number of agitating farmers come from Punjab where the infection and mortality rate is high. The back-and-forth movement of farmers can also contribute to spread of the contagion,” the ACS said.

‘WEARING MASKS CORRECTLY IS THE KEY’

State nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary, who is also a member of India Task Force of Lancet Covid-19 Commission, said that political, social or religious congregations are going to add to the number of cases.

“During a recent meeting of the India Task Force, we discovered that the fresh surge in Maharashtra started from Vidarbha where gram panchayat polls were held. It was a combination of vulnerable population and panchayat elections which pushed the infection rate high in the state,” he said.

Dr Chaudhary added that wearing masks correctly, staying in open spaces where there is plenty of ventilation, and not pulling down masks in closed settings is key to checking spread of Covid.

“This is in addition to vaccination and sampling. One must remember that the possibility of spread of the virus is much higher in closed or indoor settings,” he said.

‘THERE IS NO COVID, BJP CREATING FEAR’

Head of the Nain faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Joginder Singh Nain, said, “There is no coronavirus. None of the protesters have tested positive so far. The BJP government is creating fear among people in the name of the virus. If there is a virus, why are PM Narendra Modi and BJP’s senior leaders addressing rallies in poll-bound West Bengal?”

State secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, Balbir Singh Thakan, said BJP has adopted every method to suppress the voices of farmers but to no avail. Now, they are trying to lift our dharna on pretext of fresh increase in Covid cases.

“People neither appear for testing nor vaccination. If the virus is so dangerous, why did Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar addressed a condolence meet in memory of Rohtak MP Arvind’s father and why did deputy CM Dushyant Chautala hold a rally ahead of Holi in Palwal? Are the rules only for protesting farmer? We will continue our agitation until our demands are met,” he said.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Inderjit Singh said farmers protesting at Tikri and Singhu borders are living on a village model and following all precautionary measures to tackle spread of the virus.

“We have not asked anyone to resist testing or vaccination. There is no threat of Covid-19 at both the border areas,” Singh said.