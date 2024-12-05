Menu Explore
Section 144 imposed in Ambala ahead of farmers‘Dilli Chalo’ march

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 05, 2024 08:16 AM IST

The DC has sent notices to two prominent farmer leaders of the protest in Punjab and issued copies of them at the protest site near the Shambhu border.

Two days ahead of the farmer unions’ ‘Dilli Chalo’ march, Ambala deputy commissioner Parth Gupta on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the district.

Representational photo (Ht File)

The DC has sent notices to two prominent farmer leaders of the protest in Punjab and issued copies of them at the protest site near the Shambhu border.

As per the notice, Section 144 prohibits the gathering of five or more people.

It further advises farmers to reconsider their ‘Dilli Chalo’ programme for December 6, citing law and order concerns.

Through the notice, farmers have also been asked to obtain written permission from the Delhi Police before proceeding with their march to the national capital.

It also quotes the Supreme Court’s order dated July 24, 2024, to maintain the status quo at the protest site, while appealing to resolve the matter through a dialogue for which a committee was also formed.

Interestingly, the said notices were also delivered by name to Sarwan Singh Pandher, All India chairman of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and Jaswinder Singh Longowal, president of BKU Azad.

Copies were also sent to DCs and SPs of Patiala, Sangrur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar to inform the concerned leaders through their offices.

