Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sector 27 robbery in Chandigarh: Two main accused still at large
chandigarh news

Sector 27 robbery in Chandigarh: Two main accused still at large

Three men had robbed a 27-year-old woman at knifepoint while she was alone in the house in Sector 27; one of them along with an aide was arrested
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:07 AM IST
As per the police, the trio had planned to meet in Delhi after committing the robbery and escaping from Chandigarh, and then go to Nepal. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The police have no clue about the whereabouts of the main suspects involved in a robbery, committed in broad daylight, in which a model-turned-actor was held captive in her house at knifepoint in Sector 27 on September 7.

Six days on, the suspects, Arjun, alias Nepali, and Arjun Kumar, are yet to be arrested. Meanwhile, their accomplice Sunil, alias Bihari, who is presently in five-day police custody, told the police that they had planned to escape to Nepal, but owing to lack of communication their plan could not materialise. Co-accused Prem, alias Motu, who had stood guard outside the house, was also arrested.

As per sources, the trio had planned to meet in Delhi after escaping from the city and then go to Nepal. They were to travel separately to avoid being arrested.

The trio had entered the house of the 27-year-old model-turned-actor, who works as an interior designer, while she was alone in the house on September 7; the main door had been left open for domestic help.

Holding the woman captive at knifepoint, they had taken her ATM card and forced her to give up the PIN number. The woman had saved herself by locking herself in the bathroom and later she had handed over 6 lakh cash to the accused after they tried to cut the mesh of the bathroom window.

