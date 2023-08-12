Underground power supply in Chandigarh: Pilot in Sector 8 stuck on meter relocation

It has been two years since the UT administration moved overhead power cables underground in Sector 8 as part of a pilot, but the underground electricity supply project continues to hang fire due to its delay in relocating electricity meters.

While the work to move power cables underground was completed in 2021, relocation of meters is stuck in limbo. (HT Photo)

As part of the ₹18-crore project, conceptualised in 2016, UT had decided to shift overhead electricity cables underground and relocate meters to outside houses. After accomplishing this in Sector 8, it aims to cover the entire city with underground electricity supply.

But while the work to move power cables underground was completed in 2021, relocation of meters is stuck in limbo, despite UT announcing in December 2022 that it will be completed in six months.

One of the oldest areas in the city, Sector 8 has numerous old trees, raising concerns about damage to power infrastructure during storms. As per officials, underground cables will eliminate the hazard posed by overhead high-tension wires, which hang precariously on the edges of roads, road berms and parking lots in the sector.

Besides, the power infrastructure in Sector 8 is over 50 years old, and leads to frequent breakdowns and disruption in supply.

Area councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said the project had been pending for seven years and despite substantial expenditures by UT, it remained incomplete: “I have raised the issue in the House meeting and also written letters to the authorities concerned, but nothing has been done.”

UT chief engineer CB Ohja said shifting of meters will take another two months, as work cannot be carried out during rainy season. “The work has already been allotted, and a total of 468 single-phase meters and 874 three-phase meters need to be relocated outside houses,” he said.

Another official said shifting of meters will put a check on tampering of meters: “It will also make it easier for the electricity department officials to take meter readings, as they often encounter locked houses. Residents, too, complain about having to allow power department employees to enter their house to take readings.”

