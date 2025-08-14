Security beefed up ahead of Independence Day events in Kashmir

Security has been enhanced ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in Kashmir as a full dress rehearsal was conducted by the forces and authorities in Srinagar and other district headquarters of the valley. In Srinagar, the full dress rehearsal was held at Bakhshi Stadium where the Independence Day function will be held on August 15.(HT Photo)

In summer capital, the full dress rehearsal was held at Bakhshi Stadium where the Independence Day function will be held on August 15. “In all the districts, the full dress rehearsal of the August 15 functions was held. It was held effectively with the participation of all the contingents,” said inspector general of police VK Birdi at Bakshi Stadium.

He said that the forces also reviewed security arrangements for the Independence day functions to be held across the valley. “In Srinagar, we have the main program in which VVIPs take salute. Keeping that in mind, multi-tier security arrangements have been made which will be provided by a contingent of J&K Police and central arms police force,” Birdi said.

“There will also be spotters on high rise (structures) and also those in muftis(police personnel in plain clothes) so that all the security arrangements are complete,” he said.

Police, CRPF and also other security agencies, in full battle gear, have been deployed on the streets in capital and other district headquarters.

There has been enhanced checking of vehicles and pedestrians to ensure tight arrangements are in place for the upcoming function. CCTVs and drones will ensure an eagle’s eye view on the movement of people.

Divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri hoisted the National Flag and took salute at the march past as he inspected the parade at Bakhshi Stadium. “Security and peace is prerequisite for development. Earlier law and order situation had a negative role (owing to the Pahalgam attack) on development. But now we are moving ahead owing to the sacrifices of security forces,” he said.

Bidhuri said that all the people have an open invitation just like last year on I-day celebrations. “All are invited. There is no restriction. It is just like a festival. I request everyone to come with their ID cards,” he said.

Army & BSF on high alert

Jammu Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15, the army and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been put on a high alert along the 744 km long LoC and 200 km long Indo-Pak international border.

To catch a glimpse of army’s preparedness, media persons were taken to the LoC in Sunderbani on Tuesday.

The visit highlighted the formidable challenges faced by soldiers stationed at the border, who steadfastly defend the nation with determination and selflessness, said a defence spokesperson.

Amid the breathtaking yet unforgiving landscapes, the soldiers displayed an indomitable spirit as they tackled adversities with unwavering commitment and an assuring smile, he added.

Despite extreme weather conditions, isolation and the constant demand for vigilance, these soldiers embody remarkable resilience, he said.

Technological advancements were also on display, such as the smart fence system that enhances border security and surveillance. Newly introduced equipment—including quadcopters, advanced surveillance tools, bulletproof vehicles, all terrain vehicles, modern weapons and night vision eights were also displayed, he said. “These soldiers exemplify the values of honour, duty and sacrifice that form the bedrock of their service. Their unity and shared purpose in safeguarding the country, serves as an inspiration to all citizens,” he said.

The BSF has also upped its surveillance and border domination drill along the 200 km long Indo-Pak international border and has put almost entire border under technological surveillance including smart fence, said officials.

They informed that the anti-drone systems have also been inducted all along the Jammu border.

The BSF has also intensified boat patrolling in rivers that flow from Jammu region into Pakistan. “Our border patrols and troops in the mounds besides watch towers are alert and alive to the situation,” they said.

With inputs from HTC Jammu