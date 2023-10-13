Security beefed up in Panchkula for Ashwin Navratri Fair

To ensure law and order during the Ashwin Navratri Fair, to be organised from October 15 to October 23 at Mansa Devi,13 check points and 700 police personnel have been deployed in the city.

Sharing details of security arrangements, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Panchkula, Sumer Pratap Singh said, “To ensure no untoward incident takes place during the Navratri fair, 24-hour police surveillance will be provided. Five patrolling parties have been deployed which will patrol the fair for its security.”

Apart from this, separate police security has been deployed at Mata Mandir Raipur Rani and Kali Mata Mandir Kalka.

Special parking arrangements have also been made for the vehicles coming to the Mansa Devi Fair, where traffic police personnel have been deployed so that the devotees do not face any parking inconvenience. Along with this, a help centre has been created where police personnel, male and female employees have been deployed.

Team of Panchkula crime branch has been deployed for combing duty to keep an eye on the mischievous elements in the fair. Anti-sabotage team, door frame metal detector, bomb disposal, ambulance, fire brigade are also deployed for security in the fair.

DCP has urged the residents to immediately report any suspicious unclaimed object/person at an emergency number-112. He also urged the resident not to touch any unattended or suspicious object.

