Security concerns: Ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains shifted to Barnala jail
Former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, who is facing rape charges, was shifted to Barnala jail on Wednesday, in view of security concerns. He had been lodged at Ludhiana central jail until then.
The Ludhiana Central jail is already overcrowded and there are 110 guards for around 4,000 inmates. Over 170 inmates are lodged in one barrack. Balwinder Singh Bains, former MLA from Ludhiana South constituency and Simarjeet’s elder brother, had addressed a press conference on Wednesday, during which he had stated that his brother is not safe in jail.
Balwinder claimed that they received threats on official social media pages of Simarjeet Bains, where some miscreants even sought ransom from them.
He also alleged that earlier in April 2021, his brother had received threats from some gangsters following which they had lodged a police complaint.
He also appealed to the director general of police to intervene.
Bains, along with his four aides, had surrendered before a Ludhiana court on July 11 in a rape case registered against him by a 44-year-old woman on July 10, 2021. The court had ordered to send him to jail on judicial remand for 14 days.
Crackdown on drug menace in Ludhiana: Search operation conducted at Mandiani village
The Ludhiana rural police led by inspector general of police SPS Parmar conducted a search operation in Mandiani village of Mullanpur Dakha on Wednesday. Parmar and senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Deepak Hilori said that the sarpanch of the village had filed a complaint that some residents are involved in drug peddling.
Trident suspends operations ahead of farmers’ five-day protest
Trident Group, one of the largest textile groups in the state and exporter of towels, bedsheets and yarn to over 40 countries, has temporarily shut down major operations at its unit in Barnala as a precautionary measure in view of the five-day protest call given by farmers' body under the 'save water' campaign. The development has left the state's industry and potential investors concerned.
Masks back in five Jammu and Kashmir districts amid Covid surge
With Covid cases continuing an upward trend in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have announced the decision to reintroduce masks in public spaces in five districts including in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar. The union territory on Tuesday saw 333 fresh Covid infections, reporting such numbers after a gap of over five months.
14-year-old girl found hanging in Ludhiana: Girl’s father, brothers used to harass her, say suspect’s kin
The family of the man, who has been booked for the murder of Ajay's' 14-year-old house help who found hanging at his house in Kundanpuri, said the girl was depressed as her father and brother used to harass her. Anjali Sharma, the sister-in-law of the suspect, Ajay Sharma, 65, while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, said her brother-in-law has been in police custody since Monday for a crime he did not commit.
Patiala jail inmates attack jail staff during checking, four arrested
Four inmates at the Patiala central jail opened attack on the assistant jail superintendent when he went to check the barracks after getting a complaint that they had asked their fellow inmate for ransom. Following the complaint, additional superintendent Dhaliwal, assistant superintendent Amarveer and other employees reached the barracks to carry out a search. On seeing them, the accused tried to flee but Amarveer nabbed Amanpreet Singh and started frisking him.
