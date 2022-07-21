Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Security concerns: Ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains shifted to Barnala jail
Security concerns: Ex-MLA Simarjeet Bains shifted to Barnala jail

Balwinder Singh Bains, former MLA from Ludhiana South constituency and Simarjeet’s elder brother, had addressed a press conference on Wednesday, during which he had stated that his brother is not safe in jail.
Former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, along with his four aides, had surrendered before a Ludhiana court on July 11 in a rape case registered against him by a 44-year-old woman on July 10, 2021. The court had ordered to send him to jail on judicial remand for 14 days. (HT File)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, who is facing rape charges, was shifted to Barnala jail on Wednesday, in view of security concerns. He had been lodged at Ludhiana central jail until then.

The Ludhiana Central jail is already overcrowded and there are 110 guards for around 4,000 inmates. Over 170 inmates are lodged in one barrack. Balwinder Singh Bains, former MLA from Ludhiana South constituency and Simarjeet’s elder brother, had addressed a press conference on Wednesday, during which he had stated that his brother is not safe in jail.

Balwinder claimed that they received threats on official social media pages of Simarjeet Bains, where some miscreants even sought ransom from them.

He also alleged that earlier in April 2021, his brother had received threats from some gangsters following which they had lodged a police complaint.

He also appealed to the director general of police to intervene.

Bains, along with his four aides, had surrendered before a Ludhiana court on July 11 in a rape case registered against him by a 44-year-old woman on July 10, 2021. The court had ordered to send him to jail on judicial remand for 14 days.

