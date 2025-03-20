Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Security forces conduct joint mock drill at AIIMS Awantipora

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 20, 2025 05:00 AM IST

The AIIMS is still under-construction and police hasn’t given any reasons regarding the conduction of the drill

Security forces on Wednesday conducted a joint security mock drill at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police spokesman termed it a strategic initiative to enhance security preparedness. (HT File Photo for representation)
Police spokesman termed it a strategic initiative to enhance security preparedness. (HT File Photo for representation)

The AIIMS is still under-construction and police hasn’t given any reasons regarding the conduction of the drill.

Police spokesman termed it a strategic initiative to enhance security preparedness.

“A joint mock drill was conducted by Awantipora police, CRPF and army at AIIMS, Awantipora, in order to meet any exigency,” he said adding that during this exercise, the participating forces rehearsed counter insurgency drills, rescue operations and evacuation protocols. “This joint mock drill was aimed at securing vital infrastructure and critical installations in the police district Awantipora. The drill also incorporated cutting-edge equipment and tactical manoeuvre to ensure a highly effective approach to handle emergencies,” the spokesman said adding that this drill was attended and supervised by senior officers of police, army and the CRPF.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On