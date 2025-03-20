Security forces conduct joint mock drill at AIIMS Awantipora

Security forces on Wednesday conducted a joint security mock drill at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Police spokesman termed it a strategic initiative to enhance security preparedness. (HT File Photo for representation)

The AIIMS is still under-construction and police hasn’t given any reasons regarding the conduction of the drill.

“A joint mock drill was conducted by Awantipora police, CRPF and army at AIIMS, Awantipora, in order to meet any exigency,” he said adding that during this exercise, the participating forces rehearsed counter insurgency drills, rescue operations and evacuation protocols. “This joint mock drill was aimed at securing vital infrastructure and critical installations in the police district Awantipora. The drill also incorporated cutting-edge equipment and tactical manoeuvre to ensure a highly effective approach to handle emergencies,” the spokesman said adding that this drill was attended and supervised by senior officers of police, army and the CRPF.