Security forces destroy IED in J&K’s Kupwara

Security forces found and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in the forest area of Kupwara near Line of Control in North Kashmir, army said on Sunday. The IED found in Kupwara (Source: X)

Officials said that Indian Army and Border Security Forces in a joint operation recovered the explosive device in Narikut Kupwara.

“Chinar Warriors and BSF, Kashmir averted a terror incident today by recovering and destroying an IED in general area Narikut Forest, Kupwara,” said Army’s 15 or Chinar Corps in a post on X.

“Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free,” it added.

On February 18, security forces had detected and destroyed two suspected IED’s in twin south Kashmir’s districts of Shopian and Pulwama.

The forces had detected a suspected IED near the road in Kashwa Chitragam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district while another was detected in the Nagbari area of Tral in Pulwama. Both were destroyed.

On December 9, 2024, a suspected IED hidden in a bag near the highway was destroyed by security forces in Pattan town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In December 2023, security forces had recovered and destroyed an IED along the highway in summer capital Srinagar. The IED fitted with a small gas cylinder was found lying at Lawaypora in the city outskirts on the Srinagar - Baramulla Highway.

Earlier in October, 2023, security forces had destroyed a suspicious explosive device on Baramulla-Handwara road in north Kashmir.