J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down near LoC in Kupwara

An infiltration bid was foiled by security forces by killing two militants on Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police and army officials said.

Earlier two infiltrators were gunned down near the LoC at Machil sector on May 3. (Representational Photo (HT File) )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said that the two unidentified militants were killed in a joint operation in Dobanar Machhil area of Kupwara district on the LoC. Army’s strategic Chinar Corps, in a tweet, said that the operation was launched jointly by the Indian Army and police in the morning. “… An infiltration bid was foiled today by alert troops along LoC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. Two terrorists were eliminated,” it said.

The forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the site including two AK rifles, four hand grenades and other ‘war-like stores’.

On May 13, the army had claimed to have foiled an attempt to disrupt the G20 meetings and create disturbance in the Kashmir valley by stopping an infiltration bid on the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Uri sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On May 6, a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant from Kulgam was killed in Karhama village in Baramulla district. On May 4, two militants from south Kashmir were killed in another shoot out with security forces in Baramulla. Both the slain militants were locals belonging to south Kashmir’s Shopian. They had joined militant ranks in March.

Two infiltrators were also gunned down near the LoC at Machil sector on May 3. On May 7, security forces said to have averted a major tragedy by recovering and destroying a 6-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the disclosure of a militant associate in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

SSP Kupwara, Yougal Kumar Manhas said that the two slain infiltrators were yet to be identified. “We suspect them to be foreigners, “ he said. He said that the operation has ended.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}