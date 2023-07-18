Two terrorists killed as forces foil infiltration bid in Poonch

The security forces foiled a major infiltration bid after gunning down two terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

An AK 74 rifle, ammunition recovered from the site at the Krishna Ghati (KG) Sector in Poonch district. (HT Photo)

Sharing details about the incident, Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said, “In a joint operation by alert troops of Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police, a major infiltration bid was foiled on the night of Sunday and Monday in Krishna Ghati (KG) Sector in Poonch district.”

“Movement of terrorists was observed near the Poonch river, who were moving from across the Line of Control towards Indian territory. Subsequently, alert troops of Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police established anti infiltration posture in multiple tiers to prevent any terrorist from escaping,” he added.

During the early hours of Monday, a contact was established, which led to an exchange of firing.

Elaborating, Bartwal said, “In the ensuing firefight, two terrorists were hit. One of the terrorists fell on the spot while the other terrorist was observed falling in the Poonch River. Body of one of the terrorists has been recovered from the site.”

An AK 74 rifle with magazine, 11 rounds and other stores for sustenance were recovered from the site.

“By their quick action, alert troops of the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police have eliminated a major infiltration bid, which was aimed to disturb the peace in Poonch district. Security forces continue to remain alert on the Line of Control and are fully prepared to thwart such attempts in the future too,” he added.

The incident comes in the backdrop of a spurt in infiltration bids on the Indo-Pak borders in Jammu and Kashmir. The rise in incidents has been witnessed since the commencement of annual Amarnath pilgrimage on July 1.

Notably, alert troops of the Indian Army had also on July 10 foiled the infiltration bid and killed a terrorist along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector in adjoining Rajouri district in an operation that spanned over two nights.

An AK 47 rifle, three AK magazines with 175 rounds, one 9 mm pistol, two magazines with 15 rounds, four hand grenades, communication equipment, a large quantity of eatables and clothing for sustenance had also been recovered from the site of the encounter.

Intelligence agencies have cautioned security forces of a possible attempt by Pal-based terror outfits to target and disrupt the pilgrimage.

