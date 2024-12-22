Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Security forces recover arms, ammunition in J&K’s Bandipora

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 23, 2024 05:12 AM IST

Army officials said that a joint check point was established by army, police and CRPF at Chanpura Bandipora on Saturday

Security forces have arrested a person with arms and ammunition at a checkpoint in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, army said on Sunday.

The checkpoints were established on specific intelligence input. (HT representative image)
The checkpoints were established on specific intelligence input. (HT representative image)

Army officials said that a joint check point was established by army, police and CRPF at Chanpura Bandipora on Saturday.

“On December 21, 2024, based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF at Chanpura, Bandipora,” Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

“One suspected individual has been apprehended along with recovery of one pistol, one hand grenade & other war like stores. Further Investigation by police is in progress,” it said.

Earlier this week, security forces recovered a substantial quantity of arms, ammunition and narcotics, including around 4-kgs of heroin-like substance, in frontier district of Kupwara near Line of Control in North Kashmir, officials had said.

During the search, four pistols, six pistol magazines, approximately four kilograms of narcotics and other war-like stores were recovered at Amrohi area of Tangdhar in Kupwara.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On