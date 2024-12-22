Security forces recover arms, ammunition in J&K’s Bandipora

Security forces have arrested a person with arms and ammunition at a checkpoint in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, army said on Sunday. The checkpoints were established on specific intelligence input. (HT representative image)

Army officials said that a joint check point was established by army, police and CRPF at Chanpura Bandipora on Saturday.

“On December 21, 2024, based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established by Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF at Chanpura, Bandipora,” Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

“One suspected individual has been apprehended along with recovery of one pistol, one hand grenade & other war like stores. Further Investigation by police is in progress,” it said.

Earlier this week, security forces recovered a substantial quantity of arms, ammunition and narcotics, including around 4-kgs of heroin-like substance, in frontier district of Kupwara near Line of Control in North Kashmir, officials had said.

During the search, four pistols, six pistol magazines, approximately four kilograms of narcotics and other war-like stores were recovered at Amrohi area of Tangdhar in Kupwara.