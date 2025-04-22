Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Security guards to be deployed across Punjab hospitals in 3 weeks: Dr Balbir

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Apr 22, 2025 05:42 AM IST

Dr Balbir also addressed the government’s directive to install signboards near Ayushman Arogya Kendra featuring chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s photograph. He said the same is being done by other parties as well. “It’s nothing new; the big posters of the BJP government and Modi’s face are there everywhere,” he added.

In a move to bolster safety within healthcare facilities, Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Monday that security guards will be deployed across state hospitals within the next two to three weeks. This decision comes in response to the recent incidents of violence on hospital premises.

In a move to bolster safety within healthcare facilities, Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Monday that security guards will be deployed across state hospitals within the next two to three weeks. This decision comes in response to the recent incidents of violence on hospital premises. (HT File)
In a move to bolster safety within healthcare facilities, Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Monday that security guards will be deployed across state hospitals within the next two to three weeks. This decision comes in response to the recent incidents of violence on hospital premises. (HT File)

He also addressed the government’s directive to install signboards near Ayushman Arogya Kendra featuring chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s photograph. He said the same is being done by other parties as well. “It’s nothing new; the big posters of the BJP government and Modi’s face are there everywhere,” he added.

He highlighted efforts to increase bed capacity for drug-addict patients in Sangrur district.

However, Dr Singh’s visit was met with dissent as 13 local councillors (2 independent, 9 Congress, and 2 BJP) boycotted the ‘Yudh Nashiyan Virudh’ meeting at the District Administrative Complex.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Security guards to be deployed across Punjab hospitals in 3 weeks: Dr Balbir
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On