Security guards to be deployed across Punjab hospitals in 3 weeks: Dr Balbir

In a move to bolster safety within healthcare facilities, Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Monday that security guards will be deployed across state hospitals within the next two to three weeks. This decision comes in response to the recent incidents of violence on hospital premises. In a move to bolster safety within healthcare facilities, Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Monday that security guards will be deployed across state hospitals within the next two to three weeks. This decision comes in response to the recent incidents of violence on hospital premises. (HT File)

He also addressed the government’s directive to install signboards near Ayushman Arogya Kendra featuring chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s photograph. He said the same is being done by other parties as well. “It’s nothing new; the big posters of the BJP government and Modi’s face are there everywhere,” he added.

He highlighted efforts to increase bed capacity for drug-addict patients in Sangrur district.

However, Dr Singh’s visit was met with dissent as 13 local councillors (2 independent, 9 Congress, and 2 BJP) boycotted the ‘Yudh Nashiyan Virudh’ meeting at the District Administrative Complex.