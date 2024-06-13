Security tightened in Chamba along Jammu and Kashmir border

The security has been tightened and vigilance increased in Himachal’s Chamba district along the borders with Jammu and Kashmir, following the recent militant attacks in the union territory. J&K Police Security Wing during a search operation at Narwal area to trace out terrorists involved in recent attacks in Jammu district on Thursday. Chamba district, which adjoins the Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, shares over 200 km of border with the UT. The mountainous terrain makes it easy for militants to infiltrate, necessitating heightened security measures. There are around 15 outposts on Chamba-J&K border guarded by the battalion force of Himachal Police. (ANI)

Security personnel in Chamba district, which borders Jammu and Kashmir, were put on high alert and patrolling has been intensified, to prevent any attempts by extremists to infiltrate.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav said that the border outposts have been directed to maintain high alert and increased vigilance. “Whenever any such activities happen in our neighbouring UT, we go on high alert and increase patrolling along the inter-state border,” he said.

Chamba district, which adjoins the Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, shares over 200 km of border with the UT. The mountainous terrain makes it easy for militants to infiltrate, necessitating heightened security measures. There are around 15 outposts on Chamba-J&K border guarded by the battalion force of Himachal Police.

Earlier, the ITBP manned the sensitive border until 2012 when the central government decided to withdraw it. The security along the tranquil border was of little concern till 1998 when Pakistan-trained militants massacred 35 labourers in two separate incidents in Satrundi and Kalaban in Chamba district. This was the time when the state government realised the urgency of deploying a central security agency for manning the border. The state government then decided to seal the areas and sought central assistance for securing its borders in the Chamba district that adjoins the terrorist-infested regions of Jammu and Kashmir.