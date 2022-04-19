Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Security up at Red Fort for PM Modi’s address on Parkash Purb

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on the 400th Parkash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur on April 21
More than 100 CCTV cameras have already been installed inside the Red Fort premises, including the spot from where the PM will address the nation. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 07:51 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

A multi-layered security ring, comprising over 1,000 Delhi Police personnel and forces from various agencies, will be put in place at the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 400th Parkash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur on April 21, officials said on Tuesday.

More than 100 CCTV cameras have already been installed inside the Red Fort premises, including the spot from where the PM will address the nation. Modi will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.

According to officials, the security ring, including NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, would be deployed at the fort, and adherence to social distancing norms will be mandatory amid the rising Covid cases in the capital. “We have made adequate security arrangements. We are working in-coordination with multiple security agencies to ensure all arrangements are in place even from the anti-sabotage view. We also need to be extra vigilant because of the tense situation in violence-hit Jahangirpuri,” said a senior police official.

According to the Union culture and tourism ministry, 400 “ragis” will perform in a “shabad kirtan” to mark the ninth Sikh guru’s birth anniversary. The programme is being organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

