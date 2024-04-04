 Seek votes in Lok Sabha on basis of AAP govt’s performance, Punjab CM asks party leaders - Hindustan Times
Seek votes in Lok Sabha on basis of AAP govt’s performance, Punjab CM asks party leaders

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 04, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann asked the party leaders not to indulge in the allegations and counter-allegations and instead focus on the government’s welfare initiatives like 300 units of free power, Aam Aadmi Clinics, Schools of Eminence and 43,000 jobs

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the party’s candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and MLAs from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency to focus on a “positive agenda” and seek votes based on the performance of the state government during the election campaign.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann with Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the party candidate from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency and Sunam MLA Aman Arora. (Sourced)
Mann, who won this seat in 2014 and 2019, told the party leaders and workers to go to the people and apprise them of the AAP government’s works and achievements in the last two years. Mann asked the party leaders not to indulge in the allegations and counter-allegations and instead focus on the government’s welfare initiatives like 300 units of free power, Aam Aadmi Clinics, Schools of Eminence and 43,000 jobs, said a party MLA, who attended the meeting. He also took feedback from them about the political situation on the ground.

The meeting was attended by Dirba MLA Dirba Harpal Singh Cheema, Sunam MLA Aman Arora, Lehragaga MLA Barinder Kumar Goyal, Bhadaur MLA Labh Singh Ugoke, Mehal Kalan MLA Kulwant Pandori, Malerkotla MLA Mohammed Jamil Ur Rahman and Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj. The Dhuri and Barnala assembly segments of Mann and Hayer also fall in this constituency.

Discussing the election strategy, Mann asked the MLAs to hold meetings with all the office bearers of the party in Sangrur and hold meetings in every village too. He also told them to talk to the people about the issues they want to be addressed in the Parliament.

Addressing the media after the meeting, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the AAP will ask the people of Punjab to vote for its candidates on the basis of the Mann government’s work. “We have fulfilled four of the five major election guarantees in the first two years, whereas traditional parties’ governments did not even start work on their promises until the next election were around the corner,” he said.

In response to a query, Cheema said the people of Punjab are aware of the discrimination of the BJP with the state. “They (BJP government at the centre) are refusing to release our funds and brought anti-farmers bills,” he said. Meet Hayer said that the people of Punjab are ready to reward the good performance of the AAP government. “We do not have any personal quarrel with anyone, and our fight is based on the issues of the people. We feel that we do not even need to campaign, people are campaigning for us. Every child of the country knows how Arvind Kejriwal is fighting against corruption and dictatorship,” he said, hitting out at the BJP.

Mann seeks permission to meet Kejriwal

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has written to the Tihar Jail administration seeking permission to meet his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. The letter has been sent by the chief minister’s office (CMO), party sources said on Wednesday. Kejriwal was arrested by the enforcement directorate on March 21 in the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Monday.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
