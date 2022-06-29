Seeking 7th UGC pay scales, HPU teachers boycott work

Teachers of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, on Tuesday stopped their participation in academic and non-academic work after the state government failed to meet their demand to implement the 7th UGC pay scales for the teachers of universities and colleges.

Joginder Saklani, the general secretary of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of All Universities and College Teachers, said that chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced from a public platform on June 8 regarding the imminent release of UGC scales for teachers but nothing concrete has emerged out of it. The teachers’ union had deferred their agitation after the chief minister’s assurance.

The members of the JAC also met the CM at his residence on June 16 and were given the assurance that a high-powered committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary will look into the matter and will submit a memorandum to the cabinet for the final approval.

“It is highly regrettable that nothing of the sort happened in the last cabinet meet, as the committee did not submit its report,” said Saklani, adding it was a matter of grave concern that this important issue is being dragged unnecessarily to various committees.

“What is most disheartening and appalling is that all the states have given UGC pay scales to their university and college teachers except Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

“The Punjab CM has announced the UGC pay scales for their teachers in the recent budget speech. Now, Himachal Pradesh is the only state in India that is yet to implement the UGC pay scales. In spite of repeated requests and entreaties, the state government failed to list any reason for the inordinate delay in implementing the UGC pay scales,” he added.

The JAC threatened to intensify the protest if their demand is not met saying all the college teachers will join this protest in July after the summer vacations are over. Thereafter, the college teachers will ensure complete “education bandh” in all colleges.

The members of the JAC were unanimous of the opinion that not just the government, but even the university authorities are not serious about the future of the students as the results of the UG classes are sure to be delayed due to the ongoing protest of the teachers.

College teachers have not been evaluating the scripts for the final exams of UG classes since May 12.

The teachers’ union requested the state government to resolve the genuine issues of the university and college teachers without any further delay.

