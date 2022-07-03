Seeking HC for Punjab in New Chandigarh against state’s interest: Partap Bajwa

Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Saturday said the high court complex built by Le Corbusier in Chandigarh should be given to the state of Punjab as Chandigarh was primarily built to be its capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to a news report in Hindustan Times, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader said that Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a letter written to Union home minister Amit Shah has mentioned that his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann had raised the issue of a separate high court for Punjab in New Chandigarh which falls in the state of Punjab.

Mann, as per Khattar’s letter, raised this issue in the conference of chief ministers and chief justices of the high court on April 30, 2022.

“I ask the Punjab CM to clarify whether he indeed asked for a new high court complex in New Chandigarh. If so, this is extremely disappointing and against the interests of Punjab. The high court complex built by Le Corbusier in Chandigarh should be given to the state of Punjab as Chandigarh was primarily built to be the capital of Punjab. Why should the HC of Punjab leave the city of Chandigarh?,” Bajwa said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The leader of opposition said such statements weakened Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh. “It is a dangerous situation as the central government has continuously interfered with the affairs of Punjab. Firstly, it amended the rules of appointment to the Bhakra Beas Management Board and followed with a change to the service conditions of the employees of Chandigarh administration, aligning it with the central service rules. The Centre has also indicated its interest in interfering with the administration of Panjab University, a move opposed unanimously by the Punjab assembly which passed a resolution only two days ago,” he added.

Bajwa said what made this situation even more confusing is the fact that the Punjab assembly on April 1 had passed a resolution during the first session under the AAP dispensation, calling for the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. When the House has passed such a resolution, why is the CM asking for the high court of Punjab to be built in New Chandigarh, Bajwa asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accusing the AAP leadership in Delhi of being in a tacit understanding with the central government, the CLP leader said that Punjab CM has started conceding on issues that are of importance to the people of Punjab.

“If the CM is unable to defend the interests of the state, then he must resign. Punjab must not be led by a puppet chief minister subservient to the AAP leadership in Delhi. The pattern of actions by the central government makes it clear that its ultimate goal is the completion of the SYL and transfer of Punjab’s waters to Haryana. If the Punjab government does not get its act together now, the interests of Punjab will be irrevocably damaged,” Bajwa said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}