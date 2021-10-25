Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Seeking help, conwoman drives off with Ambala man’s car

Identifying herself as Arshpreet Kaur of Nangal, the woman requested the victim to lend him his car to visit her ailing mother at a nearby hospital in Balongi, Mohali, but never returned, say police
Police have launched a manhunt to nab the woman who drove off with the Ambala resident’s car in Balongi, Mohali. (AFP)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 03:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

An act of kindness cost an Ambala resident dear after a woman drove off with his car on the pretext of visiting her ailing mother in Balongi on Sunday.

The victim, Mandeep Singh, a resident of Ambala, told the police that his friend Ram Kalan had told him to visit Zirakpur to hand over some money to a person.

When he called the phone number given by Kalan, a woman, identifying herself as Arshpreet Kaur of Nangal, answered the call and asked him to come to a hotel in Balongi.

Mandeep said when he reached the spot, the woman took the money and told him that she needed his car urgently to visit her mother, who was admitted at a nearby hospital.

Considering her plight, he allowed her to take his Maruti Suzuki Swift car. But she didn’t return by the promised time and her phone was also switched off.

Realising he had been cheated, Mandeep approached the Balongi police station, where a case under Section 379 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

