Seeking job regularisation sanitation workers launch stir across Haryana

Demanding regularisation of services and seeking an end to the contractual employment system, the sanitation workers kicked off a stir across the state on Monday. The workers have announced to sit on protest till April 4. They started relay hunger strike in Rohtak. Sanjay Bablan, Rohtak district president of Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh, Haryana, said they have started their dharna outside the municipal corporation office here. (HT File)

Due to the strike, garbage piled up at several places in Rohtak, Hisar, Bhiwani and other parts of the state.

“Our 15,000 sanitation workers, who were recruited through direct contract, have been working for many years and the government has assured us to regularise their service and end the contractual system. In the same way, 1,263 fire operators have been working for many years. The government has decided to recruit 4,298 sanitation workers for regular jobs, and they did nothing for 15,000 workers, who have been working for years. Our other demands are to give compensation sum to the families of those sanitation workers, who lost their lives during covid-19 pandemic, payment of risk allowance and provision to give safety equipment,” he added.

He further accused the Haryana government of not fulfilling the promises made to them in October last year, when they ended their strike after holding a meeting with local bodies minister Kamal Gupta.