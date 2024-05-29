Selection of TGT by DSSS Board: Delhi not accepting EWS certificates issued by Haryana: Chief secretary

The Haryana government on Tuesday expressed “deep concern” over Delhi government reportedly withdrawing appointment letters of some Haryana origin candidates selected for the post of TGT in the EWS category by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). The Haryana government on Tuesday expressed “deep concern” over Delhi government reportedly withdrawing appointment letters of some Haryana origin candidates selected for the post of TGT in the EWS category by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“It is learnt that their candidature is either being cancelled or has already been cancelled on grounds such as submission of EWS certificate issued between January 1 and March 31, 2021, for the income up to March 31, 2021, with validity for 2021-2022, submission of EWS certificate signed/issued by naib tehsildar instead of tehsildar of the area where the applicant was residing, and submission of EWS certificate which was issued by the competent authority after the last date of submission of application for the post,” said Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad in a letter to Delhi chief secretary.

The letter has also been marked to the secretary (Delhi education department), secretary (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board), and director (directorate of education, Delhi).

“The Haryana government has expressed deep concern about the withdrawal of appointment letters in many cases...The state government has clarified that the candidature of the candidates cannot be cancelled...The letter clarifies that the EWS certificates in Haryana are issued keeping in view the average fixed income and assets for the complete financial year, immediately after an application is addressed to the competent authority...Therefore, the EWS certificates issued before the completion of the financial year 2020-21, that is during the period between January 1 and March 31, 2021, submitted by the candidates should be treated valid for the year 2021-22,” the letter says, according to an official spokesperson.

Regarding EWS certificate issued by the naib-tehsildar instead of tehsildar and submitted by the applicants/candidates of Haryana, the government has clarified that Haryana government in the Schedule to Right to Service Act, 2014, has authorised both tehsildar and naib-tehsildar to issue EWS certificates to the persons residing in Haryana.

“In fact, such EWS certificates issued by the naib-tehsildar have also been accepted by UPSC/DOPT,” the spokesperson said, adding that EWS certificates issued by naib tehsildar for candidates of Haryana should be treated as valid.

The state government has further stated that many candidates, who submitted the EWS certificate issued after the last date of submission of application, might not have been aware of the newly launched portal by Haryana government and consequently, they may not have been able to generate their own EWS Certificate in time.

The Haryana CS has said that the verified family income of the candidates residing in Haryana is available in the database on an annual basis at all times and remains unchanged for a particular period in the financial year. “Therefore, the mere fact of submission of EWS certificate which was issued after the cut-off date cannot legally be treated as valid ground for cancellation of candidature,” the chief secretary’s letter added.