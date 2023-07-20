Self-styled scribe arrested on terror funding charges in in Kashmir

A self-styled journalist was on Thursday arrested for allegedly receiving funds for terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said.

Sharing details, police took to social media, saying, “A self-styled journalist Muzamil Zahoor Malik of Indergam Pattan (was) arrested for terror funding. He received terror funds in his bank account made on forged documents/fake identity.”

Police said a case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation is underway. Five accused have already been arrested in the case, the police added.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at five locations in Kashmir in a case pertainingto the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist andsubversive activities hatched by the cadres and overground workers of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates or off-shoots operating under various pseudo namesat the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

The raids are still underway against newly floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed banned terrorist outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

The locations being raided by the NIA sleuths are residential premises of hybrid terrorists and OGWs linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several banned Kashmiri terrorist outfits.

Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations are also being raided.

This is the NIA’s second raid in the case within 15 days.