Selja, Deepender hit out at govt over unemployment, infra

Congress members of parliament (MPs) Deepender Hooda and Kumari Selja on Saturday took out separate marches in Nangal Chaudhary (Mahendragarh district) and Hisar, respectively. Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda said people of Nangal Chaudhary were facing drinking and canal water problems. “There is an acute shortage of doctors and teachers. People are facing water crises. The students of more than 500 schools in Haryana are forced to sit on the ground while attending their classes. The sportswomen had to sit on dharna to seek justice against the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI),” he added. Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda with his supporters during a march in Nangal Chaudhary, Mahendragarh district, Haryana, on Saturday.

The Rohtak MP said the Union home minister visited the Central University, Mahendragarh, and sought works done by the previous Congress regime instead of giving a report card of his own government’s work in Haryana. “The university was built during Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s regime. The Union government said in the Parliament that Haryana has the highest unemployment in the country. The BJP government has made Haryana the capital of temporary jobs without reservation, pension, merit through Kaushal Rozgar Nigam,” he said.

He further alleged that the BJP government had ended government jobs in Haryana and they failed to fulfill 2 lakh vacant posts in the state. “Before the implementation of Agnipath scheme, every year 5,500 permanent recruitments were done from Haryana in the army. Now, it has come down to 900 out of which only 225 will be permanent after four years. The figures of the home ministry reveals that Haryana has the highest drug addiction and the highest crime in the country today. The youth of Haryana have to be saved from the clutches of unemployment, drug addiction, Kaushal Nigam and Agniveer scheme,” he said.

Sirsa MP Selja also took out a march in Hisar city. She alleged that the BJP government was suppressing the voice of farmers, labourers and government employees. “The government has booked farmers protesting to get better quality of electricity transformers. Instead of listening to farmers’ voices, the government has asked the police to register FIRs against them. The farmers said the transformers given to them are of bad quality and instead of taking action against the company, the government booked the farmers,” she added.

She further alleged that the government has turned its ear “deaf”. “It is not listening to contractual employees recruited under the National Health Mission. The health services are being affected due to the strike and government is in no mood to resolve the issues,” she added.