Seminar on trends in school education held at Chandigarh

A Chandigarh-based ed-tech organised a seminar ‘School education: Going Forward’ in association with TiECON at the Hyatt Regency to gain insights from education stalwarts and policy makers on the trends in school education.

The keynote address was delivered by Chandigarh secretary education Sarpreet Singh Gill and a special session was conducted by moderator Chitkara University Centre for Entrepreneurship and Development (CUCEED) director Sumeer Walia.

The panel included Chitkara International Schools director Niyati Chitkara, SchoolPad Technologies co-founder Abhiraj Malhotra; and Jalandhar Learning Wings Education Systems (LWES) academics director Deepa Dogra; and Mohali Learning Paths School director Robin Aggarwal.

Speaking on the occasion, Niyati Chitkara said, “Chitkara International School believes in developing a learning-centered approach among students by providing a positive environment for each to ensure success. We are able to achieve this with the help of SchoolPad which helps in running our school efficiently by digitising and automating daily tasks and improving parental involvement through better parent-teacher communication.”

The event was attended by over 100 dignitaries, school owners, principals, directors and teachers.