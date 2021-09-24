Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seminar on trends in school education held at Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Seminar on trends in school education held at Chandigarh

The seminar ‘School education: Going Forward’ was held in Chandigarh in association with TiECON and was attended by over 100 dignitaries, school owners, principals, directors and teachers
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Chandigarh secretary education Sarpreet Singh Gill delivered the keynote speech at the seminar on the trends in school education. (Representative Image/HT File)

A Chandigarh-based ed-tech organised a seminar ‘School education: Going Forward’ in association with TiECON at the Hyatt Regency to gain insights from education stalwarts and policy makers on the trends in school education.

The keynote address was delivered by Chandigarh secretary education Sarpreet Singh Gill and a special session was conducted by moderator Chitkara University Centre for Entrepreneurship and Development (CUCEED) director Sumeer Walia.

The panel included Chitkara International Schools director Niyati Chitkara, SchoolPad Technologies co-founder Abhiraj Malhotra; and Jalandhar Learning Wings Education Systems (LWES) academics director Deepa Dogra; and Mohali Learning Paths School director Robin Aggarwal.

Speaking on the occasion, Niyati Chitkara said, “Chitkara International School believes in developing a learning-centered approach among students by providing a positive environment for each to ensure success. We are able to achieve this with the help of SchoolPad which helps in running our school efficiently by digitising and automating daily tasks and improving parental involvement through better parent-teacher communication.”

RELATED STORIES

The event was attended by over 100 dignitaries, school owners, principals, directors and teachers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cabinet meet: Schools in Himachal to reopen on Sept 27

Robbery at gunpoint: 35 lakh snatched from two gold-trading firm staffers in Ludhiana

Be dignified, get rid of ‘super CM’: Sukhbir to Channi

Entrepreneur Tawheeda Akthar is the wind beneath the wings of unskilled Kashmiri women
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP