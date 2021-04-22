Senate elections: PU yet to get permission from Haryana to set up polling booths

Panjab University is yet to get permission from the Haryana government to set up polling booths in the state for the conduct of senate elections, varsity officials said on Wednesday.

The polls are scheduled to begin from April 26. The polling booths of different constituencies of the PU senate are to be set up in Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Besides Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have already given permission to PU to set up polling booths there. However, permission from Haryana, where 29 booths are to be set up for the senate polls, is still pending.

PU has already sent a reminder to Haryana earlier this month for the permission after the high court told the university to conduct the senate polls within two months.

A senior official of Haryana government, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “We are in the process of allowing PU to set up the polling booth.” However, chief secretary Vijai Vardhan could not be contacted.

The polls were earlier scheduled for August last year but were postponed twice by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar due to the pandemic. The last senate elections were held in 2016. The senate is a 91-member apex governing body of the university. While 36 senators are nominated by the chancellor, two are from the Punjab legislative assembly, six are ex-officio members and the remaining 47 are elected from different constituencies.