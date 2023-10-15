Senior BJP leader lands in soup over ‘opium’ remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former education minister Ram Bilas Sharma landed in a controversy after he alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met truck drivers to consume opium, while addressing a press conference in Hisar on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi on May 23 travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by the truck drivers.(PTI)

When the reporters asked him that all “truck drivers consume opium”, he replied, “I had not stated that Rahul Gandhi consumes opium but I said he consumed Kheni (pan masala) with them.”

The former education minister also took a jibe at the Punjab government and accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of not following the Supreme Court’s direction in constructing the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal. He also slammed the Congress for not constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during their tenure.

On a question on senior party leader Birender Singh’s ultimatum of leaving the BJP if its continued alliance with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Sharma said Birender had stayed in Congress for 40 years but if any leader who comes from another party leaves the BJP, that leader has to face many things.

“Birender can ask Navjot Singh Sidhu whether he is happy or not after leaving the BJP,” he added.

