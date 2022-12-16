Senior citizen beaten to death in Chandigarh’s Manimajra

A 61-year-old man was beaten to death during a brawl with his relatives over the ongoing construction work at his house in Mori Gate, Manimajra, on Thursday.

Police said the victim, Jeet Singh, 61, worked as a parking attendant at PGIMER. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital for heart disease and his relatives were aware of his condition.

But on Thursday, some of his relatives, including Karnail Singh and three others, confronted Jeet, objecting to the construction of his house and installation of a gate. A fight erupted and the accused slapped Jeet and slammed him in a wall, causing him to fall unconscious.

Jeet was rushed to the Manimajra civil hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following a complaint by the victim’s family, police arrested the main accused, Karnail. Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, said investigators.

They have been booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Manimajra police station.

