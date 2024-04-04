 Senior party leaders should contest parliamentary polls: Selja - Hindustan Times
Senior party leaders should contest parliamentary polls: Selja

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
Apr 04, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Selja said she would contest the parliamentary polls from either Sirsa or Ambala reserved seat if party high command asked her to do so. She said that the senior leaders should contest the Lok Sabha polls from Haryana so that the party can get maximum seats.

Former Haryana Congress chief and senior leader Kumari Selja said that the senior leaders should contest the parliamentary polls and lead the party from the front in Haryana.

Former Haryana Congress chief and senior leader Kumari Selja said that the senior leaders should contest the parliamentary polls and lead the party from the front in Haryana.
Former Haryana Congress chief and senior leader Kumari Selja said that the senior leaders should contest the parliamentary polls and lead the party from the front in Haryana. (PTI File)

Talking to HT, Selja said she would contest the parliamentary polls from either Sirsa or Ambala reserved seat if party high command asked her to do so.

“Congress workers from Sirsa and Ambala have been asking me to contest from the respective seats and I have won both seats twice each. I have always received equal love and affection from the people of both parliamentary seats. I had planned to contest the assembly polls in Haryana but now I am ready to contest from any of these seats, if the party asks me to do so. The party high command will decide my seat,” she added.

She said that the senior leaders should contest the Lok Sabha polls from Haryana so that the party can get maximum seats.

When asked about former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s statement to not contest the Lok Sabha polls, Selja said that he is a senior leader and he should contest the poll, adding Hooda will win by a big margin if he contests the poll.

Outlining her priorities in the Lok Sabha polls, Selja said that the Congress party has outlined 5 ‘nyay’ principles and 25 guarantees.

“We have focused on five pillars of justice, including yuva nyay, naari nyay, kisaan nyay, shramik nyay and hissedari nyay. The BJP has divided people on caste, religion and regional lines and they are doing politics of hate whereas Congress believes in brotherhood and harmony. The BJP have resorted to baton on farmers protesting against now repealed three farm laws, now they are again sitting on the Haryana-Punjab borders demanding MSP, women wrestlers had to protest in Delhi against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Haryana sarpanches, government employees seeking restoration of old pension scheme and youths are facing brunt of unemployment,” she added.

Attacking the BJP, Selja said, “The BJP has welcomed nearly 25 prominent politicians facing allegations from central agencies for alleged corruption and cases against some of them were closed.”

“Now all these leaders are clean as they went through BJP’s washing machine. The BJP has given only hollow promises and jumlas,” she added.

Commenting on the delay in Congress tickets, Selja said that the Congress central election committee will decide tickets for Haryana this week and names of candidates for nine seats were discussed.

