Sense of normalcy returns as Ludhiana markets brighten up for Holi after 2 years
Amid a constant decline in Covid cases in the district, Ludhiana residents are all set to celebrate the festival of colours with their loved ones almost after a gap of two years.
The markets are once again abuzz with customers who are out to buy their favourite colours, just like during the pre-Covid times.
On Thursday, many people, including students, were also seen playing Holi at public places a day before the festival.
Sharing his delight, Maneet Sobti of Basant Avenue, who went out to buy colours, water balloons and a fancy water gun for his son, said, “It had been a totally dull Holi for the last two years and that’s why, this time we are going to enjoy it to the fullest. My son is very excited and so am I.”
Musical, cartoon character water guns in high demand
From Pokémon, Batman, Spiderman, Ninjas, and Pubg Robot water guns to automatic gatling bubble guns and sniper water guns to the musical ones, children are spoilt for choice this time.
These water guns range from ₹50 and go up to ₹2,500.
However, while the shopkeepers are enthused with the heavy rush, the rise in prices of colours and water guns (pichkari) is being seen as a resentment among the buyers.
According to shopkeepers, amid clogged supply of chemicals which led to surge in their prices due to the Russian-Ukraine crises, the cost of chemical colours has shot up.
“A 10kg sack of colour used to cost around ₹650 earlier, but since the price of chemicals has gone up due to the Russia and Ukraine war, the same sack now costs around ₹1,100. Moreover, due to the hike in rates of plastic, pichkaris’ price has also gone up by 10-15%,” said Prince Malhotra, a shopkeeper near Daresi Dussehra ground in Ludhiana.
Meanwhile, herbal colours are much in demand.
High demand, low production
According to shopkeepers, water guns were previously imported from China, but now they are being made in Delhi, while the Holi colours are prepared in Jaipur.
“Though there is a huge rush in markets during Holi season, production of the items associated with the festival is relatively low, leading to a hike in prices. The manufacturers here fear that the government might impose restrictions on Holi and thus they didn’t prepare much stock suspecting losses. This led to low supply and more demand, resulting in increase in prices this time,” said Deepak Kapoor, a shopkeeper.
Ludhiana shopkeepers also sold the stocks from the previous year at a cheaper price.
