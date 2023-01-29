Serious about resolving dispute between Adani Group, truckers: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said his government is serious about amicably resolving the dispute between Adani Group-owned cement companies and truck unions.

Sukhu said this while interacting with the media in Shimla before flying to Srinagar where he will attend the culmination of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30.

“The dispute would be resolved soon. Our government stands with the truck unions on this matter,” he said.

The Adani Group had indefinitely suspended operations at its ACC cement plant in Barmana and Ambuja plant in Darlaghat on December 14 last year after a dispute with truck unions over freight charges. Several rounds of talks between the two sides mediated by the state government have failed.

Late on Friday, Sukhu had also presided over a meeting of senior officers of National Agriculture Bank for Rural Development (NABARD) and urged them to provide liberal financial assistance to the state government in the electric mobility sector.

The chief minister said the present state government was focusing on shifting from diesel to electric vehicles in a phased manner to reduce carbon emissions.

“The government would submit a concept paper regarding this to NABARD within a week and subsequently, a DPR will be prepared in this context. Switching to electric vehicles will mitigate climate change and make Himachal Pradesh a green state, resulting in an increase in the influx of tourists,” Sukhu had said.

‘Committed to solving stray cattle problem’

The chief minister, while presiding over a meeting of Gau Seva Aayog in Shimla, directed the animal husbandry department to make proper arrangements for providing shelter to stray cattle. Sukhu also directed the department to address the complaints of people about stray animals on the Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp helpline 1100 and develop a mobile application (app) for the purpose.

He said after receiving a complaint, the information will be shared with the senior veterinary officer, veterinary officer and pharmacist of the block concerned and it will be their responsibility to take these deserted animals to cow shelters.

