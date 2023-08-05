Transferring panchayat land to private individuals: Punjab chief secy orders FIR against retd DDPO

Taking a serious note of the irregularities committed in transferring 100 acres of panchayat land to private individuals, chief secretary Anurag Verma has directed the financial commissioner, rural development and panchayats, Punjab to get an FIR registered against retired DDPO Kuldeep Singh and other beneficiaries under Prevention of Corruption Act and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Punjab chief secretary Anurag Verma

​In the inquiry ordered by Verma, it has come out that irregularities were committed by Kuldeep who was posted as ADC (D), Pathankot.

As per inquiry, Kuldeep Singh was to retire on February 28, 2023, and listed the case on February 27, a day before his retirement.

Kuldeep decided the case ordering the transfer of land to private individuals and did not bother to give any opportunity to Gram Panchayat to bring its evidence on record.

​The inquiry report states that in such cases all jamabandis right from January 26, 1950, to till date are to be examined. Kuldeep did not bother to take these jamabandis on record.

It was found that the irregularities committed by him were prima facie wilful and malafide as the officer who exercised the powers of collector knew very well that he was retiring and 24 hours before his retirement, decided a case which involved 91.75 acres of shamlat land in the favour of private persons causing a loss of crores of rupees to the Gram Panchayat.

Verma has further directed the rural development department to initiate disciplinary action under Rule 2.2 (b) of Punjab Civil Services Rules against Kuldeep Singh. He has further directed Rural Development Department not to disburse the retrial benefits of Kuldeep Singh as required under the rules.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON