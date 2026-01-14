‘Serve Himachal, don’t act like a ruler’: Vikramaditya to non-local officials

Himachal Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh launched a sharp attack on the senior bureaucrats posted in Himachal who hail from outside the state, saying that some IAS and IPS officers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were not working in the interest of “Himachaliyat” and interests of the state. Himachal Pradesh public works department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh launched a sharp attack on the senior bureaucrats posted in Himachal who hail from outside the state, saying that some IAS and IPS officers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were not working in the interest of “Himachaliyat” and interests of the state. (HT File)

In a social media post, in which he endorsed the comments made by deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri earlier in December, Singh without naming any officer alleged that some senior IAS and IPS officers from outside states were “undermining Himachaliyat” and had little emotional connection with Himachal Pradesh.

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of six-time former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, in a strongly worded social media post on late Monday night, said, “We agree with the deputy chief minister’s statement in Mandi. Some senior IAS/IPS officers from UP and Bihar are undermining Himachaliyat in Himachal; they have little real concern for the state. It is necessary to deal with them in time, otherwise Himachal’s interests will suffer.”

“We fully respect officers from other states, but they need to learn from Himachali officers. No compromise with Himachal’s interests will be tolerated. As long as you are in Himachal, serve the people of Himachal; do not make the mistake of acting like a ruler,” the minister added in the post.

Notably, deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, while addressing Jan Sankalp Sammelan in Mandi to mark three years of the Congress government on December 11, had warned that bureaucrats “will be dealt with in the dark of night” if they acted against the government. He had also demanded action against those officers from the chief minister.

While talking to the media on Tuesday, Vikramaditya said he stood by every word of his post and found nothing wrong in it. “I am very clear. For us, the interests of Himachal Pradesh and its 75 lakh people are supreme. Whatever position we are in today is because of the blessings, support and love of the people of Himachal,” he said.

He underlined that the government respects all officers whether IAS or IPS and fully understands the constitutional framework. “We know that any officer from any part of the country can serve in any state. We welcome them with respect. But safeguarding Himachal’s interests is our paramount duty. If there is any compromise with those interests by the officers from outside the state, we will not tolerate it,” Singh said.

He said that if the deputy CM raised this issue during the rally in Mandi, there must be some reason behind it. “I agree with him, and I am also ready to raise the matter at the highest level. I have no personal issues with anyone but Himachal’s interests are supreme for us,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Himachal revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi, while speaking to the media, said, “I do not agree with it. Many officers from outside the state who are serving here are doing good work. One has to be specific about who is doing wrong. Making a mere sweeping statement does not get the job done. By doing so, you are discouraging those who are doing good work.”