Set target to recharge groundwater in 500 villages: Haryana CM

Expressing concern over the falling groundwater level, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that a target of recharging groundwater of 500 villages within the stipulated period should be set. The chief minister was informed that 19,716 sarovars have been built in the state under the pond authority, out of which 18,813 are in villages and the rest are in cities (representational image). (HT File)

The chief minister said the work of recharging groundwater should be carried out in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and directed to build as many ponds as possible in the dark zone so that water can be stored during the rainy season.

While chairing a review meeting of the Haryana pond and waste water management authority, Saini also directed to explore the possibilities of using the Hansi-Butana link canal for water storage.

The chief minister was informed that 19,716 sarovars have been built in the state under the pond authority, out of which 18,813 are in villages and the rest are in cities.

“The groundwater level is continuously falling. Though Amrit Sarovar Yojana will help in raising the groundwater level, ponds must remain clean,” Saini said adding that with the cooperation of Panchayats the villagers should be motivated to not let garbage and dirty water from homes flow into the ponds.

The chief minister said the Amrit Sarita Yojana was envisaged in the ‘sankalp patra’ and that under this assurance the embankments of all the canals and rivers of the state must be strengthened. He said this work can be done under the MGNREGA scheme. He also instructed officials to form a task force to stop theft of water from canals.

Saini issued instructions to make arrangements for water drainage through solar pumps to fix the waterlogging in Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Sonipat, Rohtak and some other areas.