Set up food processing units, minister tells fruit growers

Horticulture and food processing minister Fauja Singh Sarari has urged fruit-growing farmers to set up food processing units in order to boost their income and employment opportunities.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is making efforts to promote horticulture and to make the farming business profitable, asking the officials of the horticulture department to explore possibilities to set up food processing units with the help of the government.

The minister said that the chief minister has been encouraging farmers to opt for diversification from the traditional crop cycle and to achieve this purpose, special attention is being given to horticulture by the government.

Holding a meeting with the representatives of Pathankot Litchi Growers Welfare Association at Punjab Bhawan, the minister stressed that if the farmers cultivating fruits like kinnow, litchi, mango, amla and guava, prepare and sell juices and other edible products from these fruits, it will give them huge profit.

Sarari asked the officials to prepare a roadmap for training the fruit-producing farmers and informing them about government schemes so that they can adopt new techniques. The gardeners also submitted some demands and the minister assured to fulfil all their genuine demands. Horticulture department director Shailendra Kaur and other officials were present on the occasion.