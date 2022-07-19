Set up food processing units, minister tells fruit growers
Horticulture and food processing minister Fauja Singh Sarari has urged fruit-growing farmers to set up food processing units in order to boost their income and employment opportunities.
He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is making efforts to promote horticulture and to make the farming business profitable, asking the officials of the horticulture department to explore possibilities to set up food processing units with the help of the government.
The minister said that the chief minister has been encouraging farmers to opt for diversification from the traditional crop cycle and to achieve this purpose, special attention is being given to horticulture by the government.
Holding a meeting with the representatives of Pathankot Litchi Growers Welfare Association at Punjab Bhawan, the minister stressed that if the farmers cultivating fruits like kinnow, litchi, mango, amla and guava, prepare and sell juices and other edible products from these fruits, it will give them huge profit.
Sarari asked the officials to prepare a roadmap for training the fruit-producing farmers and informing them about government schemes so that they can adopt new techniques. The gardeners also submitted some demands and the minister assured to fulfil all their genuine demands. Horticulture department director Shailendra Kaur and other officials were present on the occasion.
-
Phagwara mill owners told to pay ₹22 crore cane dues to farmers
Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday directed the owners of Sandhar Sugar mill, Phagwara, to pay the pending dues of Rs 22 crore to sugarcane growers. He issued the direction after meeting the office-bearers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) and the management of the sugar mill. Reportedly, the mill has sold off molasses and the sugar stocks of the outgoing crushing season. He ordered an audit of the mill accounts.
-
33-year-old sarpanch found dead in Karnal, kin allege murder
A 33-year-old sarpanch was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Karnal on Saturday, police said. The victim, Jagbir Singh, the outgoing sarpanch of Sohana village in Karnal, was found lying on the road with multiple injuries near Karan Vihar. The complainant, Ajit Kumar, the brother of the victim alleged that Jagbir had been murdered by unidentified persons and demanded an in-depth probe.
-
Amit Shah expected to visit Chandigarh next week
Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the city next week to attend a number of programmes, including foundation laying and inauguration of four schools. This will be Shah's second visit to the city within a span of four months. During his last visit on March 28, he had launched the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre and also inaugurated 336 Chandigarh Police Flats, apart from an e-FIR platform.
-
Picked for Legends League Cricket, Reetinder Sodhi raring to go back to the field
Former India and Punjab all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi, along with India's legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh, will take part in the upcoming second edition of the Legends League Cricket at Oman in September. The Punjab duo will join former Indian former Australian speedster Brett Lee, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, opener Virender Sehwag, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and World Cup winning former England captain Eoin Morgan. A fit Sodhi also took part in the T10 League held in 2018.
-
Coming soon, nine more health and wellness centres in Chandigarh
The UT health department has started the process to extend the benefit of health and wellness centres (HWCs) at nine more locations in the city. As part of the Union government's Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), nine outreach centres will be converted into HWCs with upgraded health facilities. These centres are located at Raipur Kalan, Badheri, Khudda Jassu, Kishangarh, Raipur Khurd, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Alisher, Indira Colony and Sector 44.
