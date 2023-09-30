Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the government was encouraging the youth to set up solar power projects as it plans to buy electricity generated from these solar panels for a span of 25 years and create a stable source of income for youngsters.

Set up solar projects: Himachal CM Sukhu to youth

The chief minister said the state government is committed to harness solar power in order to promote clean energy and provide self-employment opportunities to the youth.

He said that a substantial 40% subsidy is being provided by the government to set up solar power projects with a capacity ranging from 250 KW to two MW on their land. This subsidy is expected to make renewable energy ventures more accessible and financially viable for young entrepreneurs, he added.

Sukhu said that a target has been set to make Himachal Pradesh a ‘green energy state’ by March 31, 2026 and to achieve this goal, the government is diversifying its energy sources.

Apart from increasing hydropower production, the government plans to tap into solar energy resources. As part of the strategy, the government has set an ambitious target of initiating new solar energy projects with a combined capacity of 500 MW in the fiscal year 2023-24.

He said that this proactive approach towards renewable energy not only supports environmental conservation, but also creates opportunities for economic growth and employment, thereby making Himachal Pradesh a pioneer of clean energy in the country.

