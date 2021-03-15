Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Setback to Kairon as Sukhbir backs Valtoha as SAD candidate from Khemkaran
Setback to Kairon as Sukhbir backs Valtoha as SAD candidate from Khemkaran

Shiromani Akali Dal chief urges party leaders to stop groupism, work for strengthening Akali Dal in border constituency
By Anil Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal with party leaders of Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts during the party’s Punjab Mangda Jawab rally at Amarkot village on Monday. (HT Photo)

In a setback to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s son-in-law Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha’s name as the party’s candidate from Khemkaran constituency for the 2022 assembly elections.

Addressing the SAD’s Punjab Mangda Jawab rally at Amarkot village in Tarn Taran district, Sukhbir asked the people at the gathering who they wanted as their candidate from Khemkaran and they raised their hands in favour of Valtoha.

During public meetings over two days in Khemkaran last week, Kairon had announced that one of his family members would be fielded from the assembly constituency, revealing the rift in the party.

Without naming Kairon, Sukhbir said that leaders should stop groupism and work for strengthening the party. “I want to request the entire leadership here to stop groupism. Your group is the SAD. Your mother party is the SAD. Today, the power you have got is because of the party. If you have been given honour and are sitting on the stage, it is because of the SAD.”

Turning towards his supporters, he said: “The SAD is the property of the people. It is our responsibility to make the state progressive. Everyone has to obey the decision, whatever it is, of the party. If the SAD is powerful then we are all powerful.”

Later, he announced Valtoha’s name from the constituency.

Former Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu also endorsed Valtoha’s name for the party ticket from Khemkaran.

