Seven cadets from Mohali institute commissioned into army, air force

Seven former cadets of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, were commissioned as officers in the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force on Saturday. From left: Anurag Chauhan, Abhay Singh Raghav, Aniket Kahol and Paramjot Singh during the Passing Out Parade at the IMA in Dehradun on Saturday. (HT)

Four MRSAFPI cadets were commissioned into the army during the 158th Regular Course Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. The parade was reviewed by President Droupadi Murmu.

The newly commissioned army officers are Paramjot Singh of Hoshiarpur, son of a businessman and a staff nurse with the health department; Abhay Singh Raghav of Mohali, whose father serves as a civil registration officer in the health department and mother is a private school teacher; Aniket Kahol of Hoshiarpur, son of a businessman; and Anurag Chauhan of Pathankot.

In the Indian Air Force, three former MRSAFPI cadets were commissioned as flying officers during the 217th Course Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad. The parade was reviewed by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The newly commissioned flying officers are Udaibir Singh of Ropar, son of an air force veteran; Vasu Mehta of Mohali, whose parents are government teachers; and Karan Kaushish of Mohali, whose mother is employed in the judicial courts while his father is a businessman.