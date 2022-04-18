Seven Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity area

Tricity recorded seven new Covid infections on Sunday, though no new cases were reported from Panchkula. As many as five infections were detected in Mohali and two in Chandigarh. No virus-related fatality was reported in any of the three jurisdictions. On Saturday, three cases had surfaced in Chandigarh and no case was reported from Mohali and Panchkula.

The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 35 and Faidan.

Chandigarh is now left with 22 active infections, Panchkula has three and Mohali eight.

The latest cases pushed Chandigarh’s Covid tally to 91,963, of which 90,776 have been cured and 1,165 have succumbed to the virus.

Mohali’s total count of 95,718 includes 94,562 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, of the total 44,143 positive patients, 43,726 have been cured and 414 have lost the battle to the virus.