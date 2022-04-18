Seven Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity recorded seven new Covid infections on Sunday, though no new cases were reported from Panchkula. As many as five infections were detected in Mohali and two in Chandigarh. No virus-related fatality was reported in any of the three jurisdictions. On Saturday, three cases had surfaced in Chandigarh and no case was reported from Mohali and Panchkula.
The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 35 and Faidan.
Chandigarh is now left with 22 active infections, Panchkula has three and Mohali eight.
The latest cases pushed Chandigarh’s Covid tally to 91,963, of which 90,776 have been cured and 1,165 have succumbed to the virus.
Mohali’s total count of 95,718 includes 94,562 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, of the total 44,143 positive patients, 43,726 have been cured and 414 have lost the battle to the virus.
-
Chandigarh | 25-year-old dies as motorcycle crashes into pole in Sector 39
A 25-year-old man was killed after Rishabh Pratap of Gobind Nagar, Jhampur, Mohali's bike crashed into a pole near the Sector 39 police station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. As per the police, Rishabh Pratap of Gobind Nagar, Jhampur, Mohali, was driving back home from a friend's birthday party when the mishap took place. He was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.
-
In Ludhiana zoo, coolers, ice slabs help animals beat the heat
Coolers, ice slabs, and juicy fruits are helping animals beat the heat at the Tiger Safari Zoo near Amaltas village. With the mercury already climbing to 40C, the coolers and ice slabs have been unboxed much earlier than usual. The humble herbivores have not been forgotten and are being served glucose water to help them stay hydrated, zoo in-charge Narinder Singh says.
-
The mercury went up from 38C on Saturday to 38.2C on Sunday, 3.8C above normal. The minimum temperature also went up slightly from 20.2C on Saturday to 20.8C on Sunday, 1.6C above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38C and 39C while minimum temperature will remain between 21C and 22C, as per India Meteorological Department officials.
-
Lakhimpur case: SC to deliver order on plea seeking cancellation of Mishra’s bail today
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday its order on a plea seeking cancellation of bail to son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana is likely to pronounce its verdict at 10.30am on Monday. The top court on April 4 had reserved its order on a plea of farmers seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra.
-
Man strangles wife to death in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur A man allegedly strangled The accused, Sultan Mohammed's wife to death over some dispute in Fatehgarh Niara village in Hoshiarpur on Sunday, police said. “The accused, Sultan Mohammed, has been arrested for killing his wife Mumtaz (35),” Jasbir Singh, SHO, Bullowal police station, said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident. Mohammed in a fit of rage strangled Mumtaz to death.
