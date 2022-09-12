Seven drug peddlers arrested in Mohali in four separate cases
Mohali Police recover gram of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and 180 gram of heroin by arresting seven drug peddlers in four separate cases in the past 24 hours in the district
The Mohali police have arrested seven drug peddlers in four separate cases in the past 24 hours in the district. In total, the Mohali police recovered 6 gram of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and 180 gram of heroin from their possession.
In the first two cases, three drug peddlers were arrested by the Phase-8 police, and heroin and ice were recovered in two separate cases. The accused arrested with ice drug were identified as Jagteshwar Singh of Kurali, Mohali, and Gurpal Singh of Malout, Muktsar Sahib.
Jagteshwar Singh was currently living in a rented accommodation in Phase 10, while Gurpal Singh was living in the Railway Quarters in Patiala.
DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said a police party patrolling the old bus stand in Phase 8 stopped a black Thar, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, on suspicion. Jagteshwar and Gurpal were in the car. During the search, the police found 6 gram of ice, an electronic weighing scale, 40 plastic envelopes, and silver foil rolls. The police arrested both of them and registered a case under the NDPS Act.
In another case, the police arrested Narinder Singh of Sector 45, Burail, Chandigarh, who is currently living in Sector 63, Chandigarh, with 20 gram heroin. A case was registered under the NDPS Act at the Phase 8 police station. Narinder is on two-day police remand, while Jagteshwar and Gurpal are on one-day police remand.
Giving information about the third case, Kharar Sadar SHO inspector Yogesh Kumar said a police party was checking vehicles after putting up a naka. A man coming on foot from the Mullanpur side got terrified on seeing the police party and threw a poly pack from his pocket on the roadside. He took a U-turn when the police nabbed him. During the search, 5 gram heroin was recovered from the accused, identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Guggi, a resident of Ferozepur. The police arrested him and registered a case against him.
In the fourth case, Dhakoli police at Zirakpur arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 155 grams of heroin from their possession. Sub-inspector Naib Singh along with a police party was present at the T-point on old Ambala-Kalka road when information was received that drug peddlers were approaching the intersection.
Then police saw a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car approaching with three men in it. The car was stopped and on search the police found a poly pack containing white material placed in a pocket above the gear of the car. A magistrate was called and in his presence, the pack was opened. Police said they recovered 155 gram heroin from the three men, identified as Shiv Kumar of Nangal Dam, Lovely Verma and Rajan, both residents of Khanna. They all were arrested.
Varanasi police attaches property of BSP MP
Police Commissionerate Varanasi on Sunday initiated the process to attach property of jailed mafia and BSP MP from Ghosi Atul Rai. A Satish Ganesh, commissioner of police, Varanasi, said the property attachment process has been initiated under the Gangster Act. As part of this, a huge vacant agricultural plot, at a prime location in Veerpur village under Bhawarkaul police station in Ghazipur has been attached. The plot is valued around Rs 60 lakh.
Punjab needs policy to end economic disparity among farmers: Sukhpal Singh
Agri-economist Sukhpal Singh, who is all set to take charge as the chairman of Punjab farmers' and farm workers' commission on Monday, said the state needs a long-term policy that focuses on giving benefits to poor and marginal farmers. “We need a policy which will remain effective for 10 to 20 years and address the economic disparities among farmers,” said Sukhpal.
At GBPSSI: Experts brainstorm over creating intellectual heritage, Mann Ki Baat
A brainstorming session, to initiate dialogue on 'creating intellectual heritage in India' was organised by Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute on its campus on Sunday. The event was conducted under the initiative of the Union Education ministry, called “Creative Intellectual Heritage” in collaboration with higher education to hold dialogue, document and research the process of making New India. GBPSSI director Prof Badri Narayan also outlined the role of universities in the development activities beyond academic discourse.
Not a pressure group to further SAD’s political goals: All India Sikh Students Federation faction
A faction of the All India Sikh Students Federation has taken strong exception to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukbir Singh Badal's announcement to revive the student body and asserted that they would not let go of its independent status. Badal's announcement had come following the recommendations of the Iqbal Singh Jhoonda Committee, formed to suggest course correction after SAD faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls.
Lucknow student who staged his kidnapping recovered from Delhi
A 15-year-old class 10 student, who went missing from his school in Rajajipuram locality since Saturday morning, scripted the story of his alleged kidnapping, police said after the minor was recovered from Delhi on Sunday. Additional deputy commissioner of police, west, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the police was put on alert after being informed about the alleged kidnapping of the minor boy, a student of a missionary school in Rajajipuram locality under Talkatora police station.
